Police: 27-year-old Milwaukee man shot, injured near 19th and Chambers; 1 arrested

Posted 9:11 am, January 21, 2018, by , Updated at 09:48AM, January 21, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, Jan. 21. It happened near 19th and Chambers around 1:50 a.m.

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a “struggle with a known suspect.” The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

MPD will be presenting this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.

