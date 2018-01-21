Police: Alleged pimp dies on Houston highway amid altercation with WI victim, good Samaritan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A pimp was fatally injured after hitting his head during an altercation involving a victim from Wisconsin and a good Samaritan who stepped in to try to help her.

It happened in northwest Houston Saturday morning, Jan. 20, according to our news partners KIAH, via the Houston Police Department.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m., there was an altercation between the alleged pimp and a woman from Wisconsin at a nightclub near Hempstead Highway.

The woman walked away from the pimp, but he continued to follow and harass her, police said.

A good Samaritan drove by and stopped to help the woman, police said. The pimp and good Samaritan started arguing and the pimp allegedly told the man he had a gun.

According to police, the good Samaritan went into his vehicle and attempted to leave, and the woman tried to jump into his pickup truck to get away.

"The pimp continued to assault the victim by grabbing her hair, trying to pull her from the vehicle," said HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Officer Robert Klementich. "The pimp and woman lost their grip and hit the ground. The pimp hits the ground, rises to his feet, stumbles across the roadway and collapsed on the shoulder."

The pimp was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported by paramedics to a hospital, police said.

The good Samaritan fled the scene. Police are looking for him because they'd like a statement from him as their investigation continues.