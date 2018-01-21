× Police: Students, age 13, arrested after posting of social media threat targeting students at Brown Deer Middle/High School

BROWN DEER — Two 13-year-old students were arrested Sunday, Jan. 21st after police say a threat surfaced on social media indicating students at Brown Deer Middle/High School would be harmed on Monday.

Police said they received a call from a parent around 11 a.m. Sunday, and a call later came in from the principal.

The student who posted the threat was located, and further investigation revealed the threat wasn’t credible, and two students were involved.

The two 13-year-old students were taken into custody, with an investigation ongoing and charges pending.

There will be an officer at Brown Deer Middle/High School Monday to ease the concerns of parents and students.