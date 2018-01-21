Silver Alert: Search is on for 82-year-old John Smith from Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old John Smith of Oxford. He was last seen around noon on Saturday, January 20th.

Smith reportedly left his home around noon and has not returned. He needs medication — which he did not take with him.

Smith is described as a white male, 5’2″ tall, 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, tan and camouflage hat, patched blue jeans, snow boots and yellow gloves.

He is driving a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup with a silver topper with a “Lakeland” sticker in back window. Wisconsin license plate 202931F.

If you have information about where Smith could be, you’re urged to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at 608-297-2115.