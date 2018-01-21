Volunteers, donations make possible Eagle River ice castle, created using 2,100 blocks

EAGLE RIVER — A spectacular winter creation is once again drawing attention and visitors in Eagle River.

According to our news partners WLUK in Green Bay, it’s a tradition dating back to the 1920s.

This year’s castle is 30 feet tall and 25 feet by 30 feet in size. It was created using 2,100 ice blocks, according to the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers came together to put the castle together, and donations to the Eagle River Area Fire Department made it possible. It took five days to complete the castle.

Officials told WLUK the hope is for the ice castle to stay up through February, but of course, that’s weather permitting.