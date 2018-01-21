× West Allis man arrested for OWI, 4th offense after vehicle found abandoned on I-41 in Slinger

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A West Allis man, 35, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 20 for his fourth OWI offense.

According to WisDOT officials, the arrest happened after a crash on I-41 near Scenic Dr. in Slinger, shortly before 9 p.m.

A trooper, responding to the scene, found the vehicle had been abandoned. The driver was located and questioned, and then arrested for OWI, fourth offense, bail jumping, operation after revocation, fourth offense, and several other traffic-related charges.

A blood draw was conducted at a hospital and the driver was then booked into the Washington County Jail.