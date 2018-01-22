Barcel Suzuki String Academy works “to enrich the lives of children through music”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Barcel Suzuki String Academy to highlight their Barcel Babies Class. BSSA provides Suzuki violin instruction for students of all ages as well as Suzuki Early Childhood Education for children ages 0 to 3.

For more information about our program or to schedule an observation, click here.

About Barcel Suzuki String Academy (website)

The Barcel Suzuki String Academy began its work to educate children through the Suzuki philosophy in 1994 under the tutelage of Suzuki registered teachers Celestine Fitzgerald and Barbara Schaefer. Mrs. Fitzgerald and Mrs. Schaefer bring to the program a total of over 30 years of experience teaching children of all ages. Faculty members Colleen Fitzgerald and Gina Wood joined the Academy in 1996 and 1998 respectively, and Emily Stodola came aboard in 2010. The Academy provides a challenging and encouraging environment for children to study music. Barcel students experience music in private and group lessons, solo and ensemble recitals, and community service concerts.

