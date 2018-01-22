Winter weather advisory for southern half of FOX6 viewing area from 11pm Monday through 10am Tuesday

Behind-the-scenes look at 3 new businesses

There are three new businesses in town -- but "new" is where their similarities end. Brian Kramp and photojournalist Susanne Barthel take you to the completely different places:  Birch and Butcher, Sze Chuan Restaurant and Arcade Bar.