White House official: Pres. Trump signs bill funding government through Feb. 8

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump has signed a bill reopening the government, ending a 69-hour display of partisan dysfunction after Democrats reluctantly voted to temporarily pay for resumed operations.

The shutdown took effect Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the president’s inauguration, but the White House maintains that President Trump came out the winner in the GOP’s standoff with Democrats.

The White House argues Democrats “caved” after President Trump refused to negotiate with them on immigration policy until the government reopened. Democrats had been holding out for a firmer commitment to provide protections for some 700,000 younger immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

