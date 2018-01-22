Foo Fighters to perform at new Bucks arena on October 17th, tickets go on sale Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold Tour has added seven new headline dates to its North American itinerary -- including a stop at Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Reserved seat tickets ($99 / $79 / $49) and general admission floor tickets ($99) will go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 9:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Four ticket limit – strictly enforced.

Capital One Cardholder and FF Fan Pre-Sale tickets will be available as of Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Pre-Sale tickets will be available until Thursday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. or until they are sold out. Pre-Sale tickets are limited to (4) tickets per card. While supplies last.

For further updates on the 2018 Concrete and Gold Tour, continue to check www.foofighters.com.