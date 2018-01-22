Larry Nassar to face more accusers before he’s sentenced this week

He spent a week listening to the agony and fury of more than 90 of his victims. And this week, former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar will be sentenced for sexual assault.

The man once trusted by young girls is now reviled by the dozens of young women who confronted him in court to share their stories of sexual abuse and to try to make sure Nassar gets locked up for the rest of his life.

Nassar, who was also a doctor for Michigan State University, has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan.

He has also admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Prosecutors say a total of about 120 women are expected to speak about Nassar’s abuse. The statements could last into Tuesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said.

Several accusers who have already confronted Nassar in court are Olympic medalists — including Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber.

One of the most searing takedowns came from Raisman, who stared down Nassar and lambasted his decades of abuse.

“Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force, and you are nothing,” the 23-year-old said.

Wieber gave her statement through tears.

“I thought that training for the Olympics would be the hardest thing that I would ever have to do,” Wieber said. “But in fact, the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is process that I’m a victim of Larry Nassar.”

Nassar also has pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan, and already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges.