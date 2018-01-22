× Police: 25-year-old man shot, injured near 46th and Hampton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, January 21st.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. near 46th and Hampton.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot at that location during unknown circumstances. The victim did not report the shooting and did not seek medical attention until 3:00 p.m. later that day when officers were called to his location near 29th and Glendale Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.