MILWAUKEE -- A local business with humble roots has caught on because of its delicious dressings. Carl introduces us to the founders of Sasha's Salad and Sandwich Dressing -- who still hand make and pour all their own products to this day.

About Sasha's Dressing (website)

Kathy Taft, founder and developer of Sasha's Salad and Sandwich Dressing, spent the better part of 35 years developing and fine-tuning her abilities in food preparation. The culmination of all her hard work was the recognition by family, friends and others, as one who demonstrates a high level of expertise in all areas of baking and cooking. It was only a matter of time before she developed her own food product which would be acclaimed to be delicious as well as unique by the public. After two years of trial and error and many dinner experiments, Kathy introduced Sasha's Salad and Sandwich Dressing in June of 2006.

Sasha's dressings are a unique blend of "heart healthy" natural ingredients combined to offer a distinctly different yet incredibly tasty addition to your dining table. The Story Behind Sasha’s Dressing Sasha's Salad and Sandwich Dressing is truly a family venture. Once of various dressing types were formulated, we needed a name for our product. What name would best characterize the distinct differences put forth by our "Sweet Dressings"? Would there be a single word that combined sweetness, feistiness and yet remained pleasant to our senses and a prerequisite to a healthy disposition. Kathy Taft looked at her husband Ken and said, 'THIS IS OUR DAUGHTER......SASHA.

