‘So much pain:’ Packed house as Racine residents speak out after officer-involved shooting

RACINE -- A fatal officer-involved shooting in Racine prompted city officials to host a Town Hall meeting where the community could voice their concerns about the incident. More than 200 responded to the mayor's open invitation Monday night, Jan. 22 inside the Racine Common Council chambers.

It was a full house, and a collective voice of concerned citizens said this shooting is the boiling point amid broken trust with the Racine Police Department.

"We want the community to be heard," Racine Mayor Cory Mason said.

Racine police said officers pulled over Donte Shannon, 26, for not having a front license plate. They say Shannon stopped and then ran from the car before taking out a gun and aiming it at officers who then shot him. Shannon passed away while being taken to a hospital by paramedics.

"There is so much pain in this community, especially when it relates to African-Americans," a resident said.

During the Town Hall meeting, many shared personal stories involving hostile police interactions they said led to broken trust with the Racine Police Department.

"Your police officers have been bullies for the longest," Isaac Shannon said.

"Everybody in here has a right to fear the police," a resident said.

Several members of the community had questions about why the shooting had to happen, and some called for more diversity training for officers.

"I am just wondering what steps are gonna be taken for this to not happen again," a resident said.

"'I just want to say I'm scared. Not only scared for everybody here, I'm scared for my children also," a resident said.

They also asked that officers be equipped with body cameras.

"Body cameras. Come on. Let's get body cameras for every officer that we pay taxes for their salary," a resident said.

Members of Shannon's family also spoke out, saying they counted 17 bullet wounds on his body.

"It has to stop, Mayor. I know all officers ain't bad, because I know pretty cool police officers. I even have officers as family members -- but we got to weed out the bad ones. We got to do better," a resident said.

FOX6 News has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is leading the investigation. A spokesman said the details of the ongoing investigation cannot be discussed.

Mayor Cory Mason said he cannot imagine being in the shoes of the Shannon family and said he, too wants answers.