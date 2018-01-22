Sterling Brown on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s popcorn prank: ‘It was a headache getting it out of the car, man!’ 🍿

MILWAUKEE — As a Milwaukee Bucks’ rookie started to play more this season, more people started to know his name. Then, when he was on the receiving end of a prank from Giannis Antetokounmpo, his profile literally popped.

Sterling Brown is getting more minutes for the Bucks as his rookie season continues.

“It’s excitement, man. All of that — just being ready when my name is called, just going out there, trying to make something happen,” Brown said.

Brown and his older brother Shannon understand the value of seizing opportunities. Both have gone from Proviso East High School in the Chicago area to the NBA.

“Growing up, coming from where we came from, it’s nothing but work. We had to work for everything that was given and it carries over to this game, and it’s something that we’re not going to stop doing,” Brown said.

Sterling and Shannon Brown may or may not be named after the Sharpe brothers of football fame.

“That’s what my dad said. He named me and my brother after Sterling and Shannon Sharpe, so that’s what we’re riding with,” Brown said.

There are more name comparisons too. Sterling Brown was an esteemed professor, and Sterling K. Brown is an award-winning actor. The Bucks’ Sterling Brown is known to millions for being the guy whose truck was filled with popcorn by Antetokounmpo.

“I was a little…I had mixed emotions when it first happened because they didn’t mean nothing by it, no harm by it, but at the same time, it was a headache getting it out of the car, man. I did (some of the cleaning). They said they had somebody to do it for me, but I wanted my car right then and there, so I started getting it out with a blower, scraping it with a brusher, brushing it out, so I had to get that out. All of the popcorn is finally gone and the smell is finally gone. I worked some magic. A lot of air freshening and all that. It’s all gone. A lot of people still talk about it to this day — players, coaches, refs. The refs even talk to me about it. Man, it was fun,” Brown said.

Brown has no problem being known as the “popcorn man,” but he hopes to garner even more attention through his play as his career goes along.