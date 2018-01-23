First look inside the Oak Creek IKEA, set to open in summer 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- You may have driven by it dozens, maybe hundreds of times since the blue and yellow signs have gone up. Now, IKEA is giving everyone a firsthand look inside its new Oak Creek store -- months before it opens.

The IKEA Oak Creek is expected to open in summer 2018. The 291,000-square-foot store is built on 29 acres near the northwest corner of Interstate-94 and Drexel Avenue.

Officials say IKEA Oak Creek will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area, and a 300-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates.