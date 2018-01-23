× Marijuana, cash, weapons found in running vehicle atop parking structure in Burlington; Milwaukee woman arrested

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was arrested in Burlington after she was found in a vehicle on the top story of a parking garage which also contained several weapons and a large amount of marijuana.

Andrea Hankins, 28, of Milwaukee is charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, less than 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, Jan. 21, a vehicle was observed on the top floor of a four-level parking structure — running with its headlights on. When an officer approached, he “immediately detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.” The front seat was observed to be leaned back and occupied by Hankins, who had a handgun in a holster on her hip. The officer noted Hankins was awake “but appeared dazed,” and she identified herself as a security officer. She told the officer there were more weapons in the vehicle belonging to her boss, and she indicated she’d smoked marijuana earlier in the day. She said there was no marijuana in her vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a duty belt equipped with a firearm, baton and handcuffs along with an AR-15 rifle in a case. Hankins said those items belonged to her boss, who she said she was waiting for. In the back seat, the officer found two jars filled with a green, leafy substance suspected to be marijuana, along with sandwich baggies and a scale. In the trunk, investigators found a white grocery bag containing another jar and three clear baggies filled with suspected marijuana.

The complaint says the suspected marijuana later tested positive for THC with a combined weight of 196.6 grams.

Prosecutors say Hankins showed “several indicators of impairment” during field sobriety testing. A sample of her blood was taken at the hospital for analysis.

She made her initial appearance in court in this case on Jan. 22. Cash bond was set at $750 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31.