Menomonee Falls: Pair with loaded shopping cart leave Woodman’s without paying

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly walked out of a Woodman’s grocery store with a cart full of groceries without paying. It happened early Tuesday morning, January 23rd.

According to Menomonee Falls police, around 1:30 a.m., the pair loaded up the cart with groceries and pushed it out the door. The two fled in a maroon sedan that had snow covering the license plate. Police believe the snow was intentionally packed onto the plate.

Store loss prevention recovered the stolen groceries in the parking lot.

Officials describe the first subject as a black male, approximately 40-50 years old, 5’10”-6’2″ tall, 160-190 pounds, with a thin goatee. He was last seen wearing brown pants, brown winter coat, brown hat, brown undershirt and white tennis shoes.

Officials describe the second subject as a black female, approximately 30-40 years old, 5’5″-5’8″ tall, 200-250 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing red shoes, black pants, brown sweater and a white undershirt.

If you can identify either of these subjects, or offer any information on the incident, you’re asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.