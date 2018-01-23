Senior guard’s shooting helping West Allis Nathan Hale girl’s basketball team succeed on the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS-- Zoe Burczyk is a senior at Nathan Hale High School in West Allis. Zoe is a guard on the girl's basketball team. She says she is known for her shooting and making the 3-pointer. She says she also works on her fundamentals because she is shorter than many of the other girls who play basketball. Zoe adds that this year's team is full of leaders and no one star, and that's one of the reasons they are having such a successful season. Zoe has accepted her offer to go to UW-Madison in the fall. She plans on studying something in the health field. Zoe also loves SpongeBob SquarePants.

Zoe Burczyk

Senior at West Allis Nathan Hale

Basketball