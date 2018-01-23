× Wisconsin Senate passes bill to ease lead pipe costs

MADISON — The state Senate has passed a bill designed to help Wisconsin homeowners cover the cost of replacing lead pipes.

The bill passed Tuesday would allow public water utilities and local governments to provide grants, loans or both to property owners to help them replace portions of lead water pipes running from the house to the street.

The Senate passed a version of the bill in October that allowed for up to two-thirds of the cost to be covered. The Assembly passed the proposal in November but reduced the amount that could be covered to a half.

Senate approval on Tuesday now sends the measure to Gov. Scott Walker for his consideration.