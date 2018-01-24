× AP source: Michigan State president to resign in wake of scandal involving Larry Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A person familiar with the situation says Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon will resign on Thursday.

The person spoke Wednesday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the resignation hadn’t been announced.

Simon is stepping down in the wake of a scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor. Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Many of the victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar.

Simon, who earned her doctorate at Michigan State in 1974, was promoted to school president in 2005 .