AP source: Michigan State president to resign in wake of scandal involving Larry Nassar

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon answers a question after being confronted by former MSU gymnast Lidsey Lemke during a break in the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar who has been accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A person familiar with the situation says Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon will resign on Thursday.
The person spoke Wednesday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the resignation hadn’t been announced.
Simon is stepping down in the wake of a scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor. Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.
Many of the victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar.
Simon, who earned her doctorate at Michigan State in 1974, was promoted to school president in 2005 .