CUDAHY -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Porkie Co. of Wisconsin. Founded over 60 years ago, Porkies manufactures the finest and best-tasting pork rinds and cracklins in the world by using handed down third generation recipes and manufacturing processes.

About Porkies (website)

Since 1948, the Rydeski family has been making quality products from peanuts to pork rinds. Dedicated to producing the freshest product, at the best price while maintaining superior customer relations, has always been our goal.

Roman Rydeski brought the two year old company back to life after purchasing it from Bob Kemp. The company was moved from Oshkosh, WI. to a location on 53rd street in West Allis, WI. where production of pickled pork hocks and pigs feet began with Roman as the sole employee. In true family business fashion, Roman's wife Clara, their oldest son Jerry and Clara's sister helped out whenever necessary.