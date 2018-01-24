It’s peanut butter time: 2 easy breakfast recipes that are packed with the tasty protein

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know it's National Peanut Butter Day? To celebrate, we're going to make two quick and easy breakfast recipes using peanut butter. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare peanut butter overnight oats and peanut butter chia seed pudding.

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

½ cup oats (not the instant kind)

½ cup milk

¼ tsp cinnamon

1-2 tbsp natural peanut butter (based on taste)

1 tbsp maple syrup, honey, or artificial sweetener like Stevia

Sliced banana (for topping)

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a mason jar or seal-tight bowl. Stir to mix. Put in refrigerator, and let sit for a few hours or overnight until oats thicken. If you’d like, top with sliced bananas before serving.

Peanut Butter Chia Seed Pudding

Ingredients:

½ cup chia seeds

2 cups milk, either almond/coconut/cashew (NOTE: Can also use a full can of coconut milk if you like pudding thicker)

¼ cup natural peanut butter

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

4 tbsp (1/4 cup) or less of maple syrup, honey, or artificial sweetener like Stevia

Directions: