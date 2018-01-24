Messy bun tips: How to rock the laid back look

Posted 10:13 am, January 24, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- The messy bun has been a go-to hair style for many women, but it made headlines when soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle steeped out in the style.  Milwaukee hairstylist Jonelle Todd with Supercuts joins Real Milwaukee to give the laid-back look a royal makeover.

Messy bun tips:

  • Using mousse before you blow dry will give the hair some extra hold so you have fewer flyaways.
  • Adding accessories like this pin is an easy way to make this style more formal without making it complicated.
  • If you have shorter hair, move the bun down and to the side.
  • You can add a braid to prevent hair from falling or coming undone.