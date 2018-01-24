South Milwaukee police searching for suspect who robbed Sunrise Restaurant

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Sunrise Restaurant located near 10th and Marquette Avenues. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, January 20th.

According to South Milwaukee Police, the suspect is described as a white male, 5’6″-5’8″ tall, 180-200 pounds, with a medium build and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an unknown white logo on the right side, dark blue nylon pants with a wide stripe on the legs, and black slip-on shoes. Officials say a weapon was implied in the robbery.

The suspect fled on foot.

If you can identify the person in the attached photo, or have any further information about the robbery, you’re asked to call the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.