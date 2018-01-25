6-0: Committee unanimously approves Theo Lipscomb resolution that would keep Schulz Aquatic Center open

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board’s Finance and Audit Committee on Thursday, Jan. 25 unanimously approved a resolution proposed by Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb to keep the Schulz Aquatic Center open.

The vote was 6-0. The resolution now heads to the full Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors for a vote on Feb. 1.

Lipscomb’s proposal would end unauthorized bonuses for staff and cut down travel budgets. It calls for a moratorium on funding out-of-county travel for county employees.

“Like my constituents and thousands of area residents, I’m outraged that instead of cutting administrative waste, such as bloated travel budgets, the Abele Administration announced they were closing a popular local pool. It’s time to stop playing games with taxpayers and threatening important services and popular amenities. Instead, department heads need to make an honest effort to cut waste, luxuries, and duplication, as supervisors called for in the 2018 budget,” Lipscomb said in a release ahead of the vote.

According to that release, Lipscomb’s resolution “identifies wasteful expenditures such as unauthorized bonuses, recently tallied at more than $250,000 for a six-month period of 2017, and excessive travel budgets, which also totaled nearly $250,000 for just two departments in 2017. Savings from either of these would be sufficient to fully fund the pool for 2018.”

Lipscomb’s resolution also requires the parks department “to comply with the 2018 adopted budget requirements that all departments, prior to enacting any direct service cuts, must…reduce duplication and cost of administrative services.”

Earlier this month, we reported funding for the Schulz Aquatic Center near Hampton and Green Bay in Milwaukee is drying up after controversial budget cuts, and could soon close. After Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s controversial $60 wheel tax was rejected by the Milwaukee County Board and spending was slashed, Abele said there’s little choice.

“I didn’t want to have to do that, which is why I proposed and urged the board to pass the budget we had,” Abele said.

Abele said the rejected plan would have covered funding for line items like keeping the pool open.

A petition was launched in response to the potential closure — and Abele urged residents to call their county supervisors and ask that they reconsider. He said there are a number of other cuts and closures that will happen as a result of the budget.