Bell, Nze lead Milwaukee past Youngstown State 66-55

MILWAUKEE — Bryce Nze and Jeremiah Bell each scored 17 points and Milwaukee went on a late scoring spree to defeat Youngstown State 66-55 Thursday night.

Milwaukee (11-12, 4-6 Horizon League) had opened an eight-point lead early in the second half, but Garrett Covington led Youngstown State back twice, hitting a 3-pointer to tie at 42-42, and scoring a layup five minutes later to come within 48-46. Naz Bohannon scored to bring the Penguins back within 49-48 with 5:38 to go, which is as close as Youngstown State would get.

Bell sank a pair of free throws and then followed with a 3-pointer as Milwaukee went on a 14-0 run to lead 63-48 with a minute left.

Brock Stull scored nine points and added seven rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, which outscored Youngstown State 42-24 in the paint and led for most of the game.

Covington led Youngstown State (6-16, 4-5) with 15 points. Bohannon added 13 with four steals.