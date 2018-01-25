Former West Allis school employee caught stealing from the district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- A former West Allis school employee is busted for stealing from the district. She is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment -- and it was all caught on camera.

Investigators say she admitted to stealing to support a drug habit. Court records show she has a lengthy history of theft.

West Allis police posted a surveillance photo to their Facebook page, showing the woman walking out with a grey garbage can filled with a Dell laptop computer, camera and speakers.

Police received a tip about a woman who was already in custody because of a retail theft in Cudahy. As it turns out, the suspect is a former West Allis school lunch lady. FOX6 is not naming her because she has not been charged.

According to a search warrant, when West Allis police interviewed her they say she, "admitted she was a thief" and did it for several reasons including, "feeding her drug habit."

Court records show since November, the same woman has been charged with possession of cocaine, retail theft and resisting an officer. According to a criminal complaint, she had stolen from an employee at an Elm Grove Ace Hardware -- along with other merchandise two months ago.That same day, she may have taken items from the Walgreens store across the street. She was picked up by police, who found marijuana on her.

And in December, at a West Allis Pick N' Save, police say they found cocaine in her pocket.

It's a series of crimes investigators hope finally stop.

The West Allis Police Department says charges have been referred over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. As for those other cases, if convicted, she could face more than four years behind bars.