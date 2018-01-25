× Klement’s offers year’s supply of sausage for support after Brewers dropped the company as a sponsor

MILWAUKEE — Klement’s Sausage is looking to give back to loyal fans.

Klement’s officials posted on Facebook Thursday, Jan. 25 — saying the company has been overwhelmed by all of the support received this week. The Brewers announced they were dropping the sausage-maker as a sponsor — with Johnsonville taking over as the official sausage of the Brewers and Miller Park.

Klement’s is giving a way a year’s supply of sausage!

The company had been a sponsor of the Brewers for 25 years.