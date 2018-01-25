× More than $6K worth of stolen merchandise recovered from vehicle after pursuit, 5 in custody

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — More than $6,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered from a vehicle following a police pursuit in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Five people were taken into custody. This, after a retail theft from the Tommy Hilfiger store in the Premium Outlet Mall.

According to authorities, at approximately 4:17 p.m. Pleasant Prairie police notified the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office about a retail theft that happened at the Tommy Hilfiger store.

Police advised that the suspect vehicle was a silver Pontiac and was last seen heading northbound from the mall.

A Kenosha County deputy observed the vehicle driving north on I-94 near State Highway 158 and attempted to stop this car. The Pontiac exited the freeway and drove east on County Highway S. The Pontiac accelerated, trying to elude the deputy.

The Pontiac failed to stop for the red traffic signal at County Highway H — causing a crash with two other vehicles. The occupants of those two vehicles were not injured in this crash.

The five occupants of the Pontiac exited and began running east on County Highway S. With the assistance of Pleasant Prairie police, Kenosha police and other assisting deputies, all five suspects were apprehended.

Two of the suspects were treated and released for minor injuries. A search of the suspect vehicle uncovered more than $6,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

The suspects range in age from 16 to 23. All are from Milwaukee.

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials identified them as: Eugene Scull, 19, Sandra Smith, 20, Kevion Thompson, 18 and Wanda Winslow, 23. They are *not* the wanted members of the “Paper Team” crew accused in connection with 20+ crimes involving the theft of stolen merchandise in two months across SE Wisconsin.