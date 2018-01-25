× Popular campground in White Lake closed due to safety concerns related to neighbor

WHITE LAKE — Sheriff’s officials say a popular campground in a northern Wisconsin forest will close this season due to safety concerns related to a neighboring property owner.

WLUK-TV reports that officials decided to close the Boulder Lake Campground in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest because a nearby property owner was holding target practice on his land.

Oconto County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ed Janke says that while that action is legal, it is concerning.

The U.S. Forest Service, Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Langlade County Sheriff’s Office came to the decision to close the campground. About 85 people who have already reserved campsites will get refunds.

Town of Doty chairman, Dick Kendall, says the closure is disruptive to the thousands of visitors who use the campground, as well as the stores and restaurants they patronize.