MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement with free-agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain, sources told MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal Thursday, Jan. 25.

The #Brewers still are trying to sign free-agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain, sources tell The Athletic. Nothing changes with acquisition of Yelich. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 26, 2018

#Brewers in agreement with free-agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain, sources tell The Athletic. Deal is pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 26, 2018

The Brewers on Thursday announced the acquisition of Christian Yelich from Miam in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, INF Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Yamamoto.

The #Brewers have acquired OF Christian Yelich from Miami in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, INF Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/1Cni0JA67B — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 25, 2018