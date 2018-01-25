× Waukesha County Clerk of Courts warns of phone scam

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Clerk of Courts is warning of phone scammers impersonating the clerk’s office.

According to a news release from the clerk’s office, the scammer goes on to say that you owe money for jury duty, or fees related to a court hearing or unpaid fines. They ask for your credit card information to pay off unpaid fines or fees.

If you don’t answer, the person leaves the message advising you to call the Waukesha County Clerk of Courts at 262-408-6373 — which is not a valid number for the clerk of courts.

Officials advise, ‘DO NOT call them back.”

According to the news release, The Waukesha County Clerk of Courts will not call you about unpaid fees. You will receive written notice in the mail if you have any unfinished business with the clerk of courts.

Officials are also reminding citizens to not give out personal information or your credit card information over the phone to anyone unless you know who he or she is.