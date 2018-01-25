× Wisconsin Ethics Commission meets to decide whether to re-hire administrator Senate rejected

MADISON — The Wisconsin Ethics Commission is meeting to decide whether to re-hire its administrator after the Wisconsin Senate rejected his confirmation.

The commission is acting a day after the Elections Commission voted to bring back its leader after the Senate rejected him.

That Senate refused to confirm either Elections administrator Michael Haas or Ethics leader Brian Bell over what Republicans said was a lack of confidence in their ability to be nonpartisan.

The Elections Commission split 4-2 on re-hiring Haas, even though Gov. Scott Walker’s administration said it would not recognize the hire.

The Ethics Commission, like the Elections Commission, is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he expects the battle to play out in court.