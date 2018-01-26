Bucky Badger sculpture gets 115-inch hand-knitted scarf

MADISON — The Well Red Bucky Badger sculpture in Madison, received a big and warm gift from UW-Madison Library employees. To welcome back students to the new semester, the bronze-and-stained-glass sculpture was presented with a 115-inch hand-knitted scarf on Friday, January 26th.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Alumni Association, dozens of students joined in the fun at Alumni Park to see Bucky’s new knit attire. Each student who posted a picture with Bucky and the hashtag #alumnipark, were able to pick up a free copy of it at the WAA’s One Alumni Place visitor center.

According to a news release from the university, the presentation was part of a special event held by the Wisconsin Alumni Association — along with its student affiliate groups, the Wisconsin Alumni Student Board and Homecoming Committee.

The Well Red statue was created by renowned sculptor Douwe Blumberg, with glass artist Dan Neil Barnes.