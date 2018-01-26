Insane, but able to conform behavior to law: Dan Popp will head to prison after triple murder near 92nd and Beloit

MILWAUKEE — Judge Jeffrey Conen on Friday afternoon, Jan. 26, delivered a judgement on the verdict handed down against Dan Popp, 41 in November. A jury ruled Popp was mentally ill at the time of a triple homicide in March of 2016 — but able to conform his behavior to the law.

In court on Friday, requests for Popp to go to a mental institution or have a new trial were denied.

Sentencing has been set for Feb. 23, when Popp will learn how long he’ll spend in prison.

Popp was remanded into custody in November. The judge did not enter a judgement of conviction after the verdict was handed down — leaving Popp’s future in limbo.

During the insanity phase of the trial, the court heard testimony that Popp was psychotic — listening to God’s voice and thinking people were robots.

Popp killed three people, including a Hmong couple in March of 2016 at an apartment building near 92nd and Beloit.

Family members of Mai and Phia Vue spoke out during an emotional press conference after the November hearing. Many in the Hmong community believe Popp was racist, not insane when the crime occurred.

A psychiatrist diagnosed him with mental illness — and she also testified during the hearing. This, as the prosecutor played phone conversations between Popp and his mother in the weeks after the triple shooting — showing that Popp seemed coherent, concerned about finances.

In addition to Mai and Phia Vue, Popp also shot and killed Jesus Manso-Perez at the apartment building where he lived.

Popp in September of 2017 pleaded no contest to three counts of first degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide — and was convicted of the crimes. He essentially pleaded guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect.

When it came to testifying on his own behalf, Popp turned down the opportunity.

Earlier in this case, there was a push to have it charged as a hate crime — but that did not happen.

The family of Mai and Phia Vue is expected to once again speak out after Friday’s hearing. A spokeswoman for the family released this statement ahead of the hearing:

On Friday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., Judge Conen will declare judgement on the verdict delivered to him by the 12 jurors on November 9, 2017. Letters were sent to Judge Conen to request him to honor the verdict delivered to him by the jury. Dr. Moore from the White Privilege Institute wrote in his letter to Judge Conen, “The defendant, Dan Popp, must be held accountable for the crimes the jurors found him guilty of perpetuating. Anything less makes a mockery of the judicial system that is based in the idea that you are innocent until proven guilty, but when proven guilty one must pay for their crimes in the appropriate manner. A jury of his peers believes Dan Popp should serve life in prison. To amend the jury’s verdict or commit the defendant to a lesser sentence would not only enable the justice system to empower the criminal, but such an action will also compromise the trust and confidence of the public.” Ms. Mai Zong Vue, the Vue Family Spokesperson stated, “I trust that Judge Conen will uphold the verdict that has been rendered by the jury in this case. On November 9, 2017, the 12 jurors have judged their peer, spoken, and convicted Dan Popp for taking Phia, Mai Kao and Jesus’ lives and attempting to kill Jesus’ son. Judge Conen will illustrate to society whether he is upholding this verdict or not on January 26.” Added Ms. Khou Xiong, sister of Mai Kao, “As victims, we deserve healing, closure, peace, and protection from Popp’s brutality and evil act. When he is locked up, we will never have to worry about when Popp will strike again. It is then that the children, me and my family, as well as the public, will have closure to his hateful crime and we can begin our healing and grieving process.”