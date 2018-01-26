× Man gets tattoo after meeting Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii, getting his autograph

GREEN BAY — A man in Hawaii got a permanent reminder of the time he met Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to WLUK, while some of this teammates are in Orlando for the Pro Bowl, Rodgers is vacationing in Hawaii.

According to an Instagram post, the fan had Rodgers autograph his arm after he showed the MVP around Maui.

The fan then went and got the signature tattooed, appropriately positioned next to his Packers “G” tattoo.