Police seek suspect caught on camera robbing Metro PCS near Layton and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing the Metro PCS store near Layton Blvd. and Greenfield Ave.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 21.

According to police, the suspect entered the business, pretended to purchase a phone and approached a clerk at the register. The suspect then ran behind the register, grabbed the female clerk and threatened her with a knife. The suspect stole money from the register and then fled on foot from the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man, between the ages of 28 and 30, standing 5’8″ tall, with a thin build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black leather jacket, a black t-shirt, black jeans and winter gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.