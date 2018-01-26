Strike up some fun: AMF Bowlero is now Bowlero Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA -- AMF Bowlero is now Bowlero Wauwatosa! You can bowl the night away or head to the arcade and choose from a bunch of awesome games.

About Bowlero Wauwatosa (website)

Welcome to Bowlero, the bowling/dining/nightlife lovechild that’s stirrin’ up fun for everyone in the US of A.

What exactly is Bowlero? (We’re glad you asked.)

Bowlero is immersive entertainment at its best—the kind of interactive fun that lets you forget about everything and just enjoy the moment. When you roll in, you’ll find a wonderful distraction in every corner of our hipster-inspired, retro-awesome venue. Bowl on blacklight lanes. Hit up our interactive arcade. Join a laser tag battle or traverse our ropes courses (at select locations). Or just explore the over-the-top culinary creations of our inventive menus.

Bowlero is a youngin’ with an old soul—combining modern convenience with vintage style in a venue that’s perfect for parties and powered by nostalgia.