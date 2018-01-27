Break a sweat for a good cause: Burn 4 Wishes raises money for little boy

MEQUON -- Granting a big wish for a little boy. Burn Boot Camp is putting the "fun" in "fundraiser" Saturday, January 27th, hoping to make a little boy's wish -- work out. FOX6's Evan Peterson was at the Burn 4 Wishes event where you can make the trainers work.
About Burn 4 Wishes fundraiser (website)
Get 2018 off to a great start by joining us for our 7th Annual January Fundraiser/ “BURN 4 WISHES”/ in support of 4 yr old Eli’s Wish. Saturday Jan 27th at Burn Boot Camp in Mequon & Menomonee Falls, WI!!!!! Free classes at 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., trainer challenges, silent auction, vendors & a whole lotta ANGELS!!! Shake off those holiday pounds & be a part of Eli’s Wish come true