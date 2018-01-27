Hi Hat Lounge and The Garage spices up brunch on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE -- Jennifer and Jameson from the Hi Hat Lounge and The Garage joined Wake Up to tell us homw they're mixing things up for brunch on Brady Street.
About the Hi Hat Lounge and The Garage (website)
HI HAT LOUNGE
Hi Hat Lounge has been serving Brady Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin since 1998. Hi Hat Lounge has been, and continues to be on the forefront of Milwaukee's craft cocktail movement. Besides serving up awesome craft cocktails, Hi Hat Lounge serves a full menu featuring appetizers, burgers, sandwiches; brunch on the weekend, and varying nightly specials.
THE GARAGE
The Hi Hat Lounge grew into the adjacent area, which was appropriately named, the Garage. The Garage has a more casual atmosphere. The type of place that is great for patrons to comfortably hang out, catch up, and watch some sports on the massive projector screen. The Garage carries over 70 beers, is open for Brunch on the weekends, carries an awesome menu featuring appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and varying nightly specials.