“I was so scared:” Woman robbed by knifepoint in Boston Store Clearance Center parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A shopping trip on Milwaukee's south side turns terrifying. A woman was robbed at knifepoint and the suspect got away with her purse and her sense of security.

The woman was putting her son in his car seat outside of the Boston Store Clearance Center located near 27th and Grange on Monday, January 22nd, when a man pulled out a knife and threatened her.

"It's so so bad. It's horrible," said the victim who wishes not to be identified. "It was so quick, so quick."

The woman was with her sister and two kids at the time of the incident.

"He came to me and he started screaming at me," the victim said.

The suspect pulled out a knife and she tried getting away.

"Because I was so scared, I fell down and he pulled me,' said the victim.

She didn't know what he was after as she laid on the ground of the parking lot.

"He tried many times to hit me with the knife," the victim said.

Eventually, he grabbed her purse and took off. Her sister ran inside to get help but she says her cries were ignored.

The victim found her phone on the ground and called police. When they arrived, the suspect was gone.

The victim is upset something else was missing:

"There's no security cameras, there's no lights over there," said the victim.

She wants changes to be made so this doesn't happen to someone else.

"I want to be safe. I want people to be safe," the victim said.

FOX6 News reached out to the store's corporate office but have not heard back.

Police continue to look for the suspect.