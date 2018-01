MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Friday, January 26th their newest addition — a Gentoo penguin!

Officials said the chick was hatched back on December 18th to it’s parents Oscar and Fiona. As of now, the chick will be off exhibit until molting, the Milwaukee County Zoo said, to waterproof plumage.

So until you can see the little penguin in person, the Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video on their Facebook page.