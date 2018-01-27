× Salvation Army shy of Red Kettle goal — here’s how you can help

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Time is running out. The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is trying to raise a couple hundreds thousands dollars by the end of the month — or it may have to cut programs.

The Salvation Army says it has raised $3.5 million, just shy of its $3.8 million goal.

If it doesn’t raise that money, the organization will not be able to support all 80 programs and services it provides in Milwaukee County.

“We have over 80 different ministries programs at the Salvation Army throughout Milwaukee County on a daily basis, we don’t want to have to cut any of those programs but we would have to look at a possibility of cutting back or providing less,” said Steven Merritt with the Salvation Army

If you’d like to help the Salvation Army reach its goal, CLICK HERE.