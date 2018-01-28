× 8-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries, shot in the face by his 13-year-old cousin

LIVINGSTON, Wis. — An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face by his 13-year old cousin on Thursday night, Jan. 25 in Livingston, according to FOX6’s sister station WMTV.

WMTV is reporting the two boys were home alone when the 13-year-old obtained access to the home’s gun safe and took out a Marlin .22 rifle.

Grant County Sheriff Nathan Dreckman told WMTV, the boys were handling the rifle and the gun was loaded and unloaded several times. Dreckman said the 13-year-old believed the gun was unloaded, but it was discharged and the bullet was shot into the 8-year-old’s face.

The bullet hit him just below the left nostril and went downward and to the left. Dreckman said EMS crews were on the scene 10 minutes after the 13-year-old called 911.

The victim was taken to Southwest Health Center in Platteville before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

According to Dreckman, the victim was in critical condition when EMS arrived, and had life-threatening injuries. He did not know the victim’s current condition.