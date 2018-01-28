Brewers saw ‘largest sales day ever’ for ‘On Deck’ tickets after trading for Christian Yelich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers' fans looking to get their fix in the off-season got the chance Sunday, Jan. 28 during the annual and popular "Brewers On Deck" event, and it came just days after some big moves by the team.

The Brewers were in the headlines in the days leading up to Brewers On Deck.

It began with news on Tuesday, Jan. 23 that the Brewers had cut ties with Klement's Sausage after 25 years, a move which meant no more Klement's products at Miller Park, and a new sponsor for the Famous Racing Sausages.

The next day, the Brewers announced Johnsonville is the official sausage of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The next day, there was more big news. Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich was traded to the Brewers for four prospects, including highly-regarded outfielder Lewis Brinson. Yelich batted .282 with 18 homers and 81 RBIs last year.

And the next day, free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain and the Brewers finalized an $80 million, five-year contract. A former Brewers farmhand, Cain spent the past seven seasons in Kansas City and was part of the core group that won the World Series in 2015. He hit .300 with 15 homers, 49 RBIs and 26 steals last season.

Yelich and Cain report to a team that came one game short of making the playoffs last year. Milwaukee went 86-76 in the second full year of a rebuild, and the timeline for a return to pennant contention has accelerated.

The moves have led to excitement for the return of Brewers' baseball, and that was evident Sunday at the Wisconsin Center, during the all day, all you can handle Brewers baseball experience.

"A lot of interest! We had our largest sales day ever for 'Brewers On Deck' tickets the day we announced the trade," Tyler Barnes with the Brewers said.

There was enthusiasm for the food, the Famous Racing Sausages (spotted with their new Johnsonville logos), the memorabilia, the players and more. The one-day event serves as a way fans can get their Brewers' fix during the off-season.

"They hit a lot of home runs," Josh Lamere said.

"Excited for the season, and the whole city should rally around the Brewers and get out to Miller Park and start buying some tickets," Steve Lamere said.

The event is about giving Brewers' fans that game-day experience away from Miller Park.