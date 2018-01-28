× Green Bay man accused in death of 23-day-old son, who had skull fractures, broken ribs, broken legs

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay man stands accused of killing his infant son, and prosecutors say after initially denying his involvement, he offered up different explanations for how he may have hurt the boy.

Jeremiah Thomas, 31, is charged with first degree intentional homicide.

According to FOX6’s sister station WLUK, police found Thomas’ 23-day-old son unresponsive in his apartment on Monday, Jan. 22 — suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. WLUK is reporting prosecutors have indicated the injuries included skull fractures, breaks to 10 of the baby’s 12 ribs, and breaks in both his legs. A criminal complaint complaint shows doctors believe the injuries that caused the baby’s death had to have happened within hours of his death.

Police told WLUK Thomas admitted to being the only one who watched the baby during the 10 hours before he was found unresponsive.

According to WLUK, after initially denying involvement in the boy’s death, Thomas admitted to police he dropped the child twice, lifted the child up by his feet, spanked the child for urinating on him, squeezed the child too tightly while picking him up, and possibly hurt the child’s ribs while massaging his side.

The criminal complaint shows at the end of the interview with Thomas, police asked him if he had accidentally killed his son. Thomas told them that he did believe that he had killed him, according to WLUK.

