Home a total loss after fire in Oak Creek; family pets dead

OAK CREEK — An Oak Creek home is a total loss after a fire Saturday night, January 27th.

At around 7:40 p.m., the Oak Creek Fire Department got a call about the fire on West Canary Lane.

Officials say the fire started in the garage and spread upwards into the living room area of the house — which was right above the garage.

The residence belonged to a family of three who all made it out safely. Unfortunately, their dog and cat did not make it out and both died in the fire.

There is no damage estimate at this point, but officials say the home is a total loss.

It is unclear what may have started the fire.