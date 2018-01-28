New Berlin West Senior forward sets new school record for single game scoring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN-- Tyler Torosian is a senior on the New Berlin West High School basketball team. He burst on the scene this season by setting a school record. Tyler scored 44 points in the first game of the season. That set the school's single-game scoring record. Tyler says he was a late bloomer, as last year he averaged about 5 points a game. He says he put in a lot of hard work in the off-season. Tyler has been accepted to UW-Whitewater. He says he is talking with the basketball coach there to play there next season. He says he is planning on studying business in college. Tyler likes to hangout with friends at his favorite restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings when he has the chance.

Tyler Torosian

New Berlin West Senior

Basketball player