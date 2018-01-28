× Suspects turn themselves in following alley shooting in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Two men in connection to a shooting in Sheboygan turned themselves in Sunday, January 28th. Both now remain in custody.

24-year-old Manuel Amador and 18-year-old Julian Ramierz were wanted in connection to an alley shooting that occurred on Friday, January 26th.

According to the police, officers responded near the area of South 20th Street and Indiana Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. for a report of an auto accident along with possible gun shots.

Officials say the people in one vehicle were confronted while driving by another vehicle. One person got out of the second vehicle and fired several shots into the engine area of the first vehicle. The first vehicle hit a car and a tree while attempting to flee the area.

There were no injuries.